Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,270 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,294 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

