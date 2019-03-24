Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth $632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,385 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $167,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter.

DO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

