DexCom (DXCM) Shares Down 9.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $127.90 and last traded at $129.03. Approximately 3,759,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,377,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Get DexCom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.10 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $150,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,934.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $4,651,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,067 shares of company stock worth $14,283,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $13,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $107,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DexCom (DXCM) Shares Down 9.2%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/dexcom-dxcm-shares-down-9-2.html.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.