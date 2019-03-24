Devro (DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVO. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.90 ($2.78).

LON:DVO opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.50 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76.

Devro (LON:DVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

In other Devro news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £13,875 ($18,130.15).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

