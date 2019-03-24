Designer Brands Inc (DSW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,182 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.00% of Designer Brands worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Designer Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Designer Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Designer Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Designer Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSW opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Designer Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.73 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

