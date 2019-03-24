Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 130,436 shares worth $6,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

