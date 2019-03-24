David Spector Sells 35,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $21,710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 593,750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,251 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

