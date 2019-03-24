DAPPSTER Hits Market Cap of $37,879.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DAPPSTER coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPPSTER has a total market cap of $37,879.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPPSTER alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER (CRYPTO:DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPPSTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPPSTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPPSTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.