D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4,667.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $7,366,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 473,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 120,727 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,833 shares of company stock worth $1,029,662. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

