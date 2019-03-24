D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,367 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 302,764 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of Performance Food Group worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE PFGC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

