D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.40% of TriNet Group worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriNet Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TriNet Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NYSE:TNET opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.16. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $63.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 5.48%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $575,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,640.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $1,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,295,225 over the last 90 days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

