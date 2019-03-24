D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,796 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.24% of Quotient Technology worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 202,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 202,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,389 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,182,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 813,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,340,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,373,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,953,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $37,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock worth $804,083. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.63 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.25. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Quotient Technology to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

