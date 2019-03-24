CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Trading Down 6.6%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 518,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 549,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.24 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

