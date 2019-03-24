Culp, Inc. (CULP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Culp has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Culp to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

CULP stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $52,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Culp worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CULP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

