CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,897,122.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

WARNING: “CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/cubesmart-cube-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32.html.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.