Crowdvilla Point Price Reaches $7.12 on Top Exchanges (CROWD)

Crowdvilla Point (CURRENCY:CROWD) traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Crowdvilla Point has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of Crowdvilla Point was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowdvilla Point has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowdvilla Point token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00176033 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Coinhub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00428003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01643173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Crowdvilla Point Profile

Crowdvilla Point’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. The official website for Crowdvilla Point is www.crowdvilla.io . Crowdvilla Point’s official Twitter account is @crowdvillaio . The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Point is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crowdvilla Point Token Trading

Crowdvilla Point can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Point directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Point should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowdvilla Point using one of the exchanges listed above.

