Critical Survey: Dream Global REIT (DUNDF) & Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

79.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust 20.22% 8.15% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dream Global REIT and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Global REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Vornado Realty Trust 2 3 6 0 2.36

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Dream Global REIT.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dream Global REIT does not pay a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust $2.16 billion 5.88 $449.95 million $3.76 17.77

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Global REIT.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Dream Global REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.