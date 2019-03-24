Critical Survey: BioMerieux (BMXMF) versus G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BioMerieux does not pay a dividend. G4S/ADR pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BioMerieux and G4S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMerieux $2.58 billion 3.73 $269.23 million $2.28 35.72 G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.39 $118.75 million $1.09 11.33

BioMerieux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S/ADR. G4S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMerieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioMerieux and G4S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMerieux 0 0 0 0 N/A G4S/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioMerieux and G4S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMerieux N/A N/A N/A G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioMerieux beats G4S/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test based on biomarkers, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. bioMérieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services. It also provides electronic monitoring, secure health, forensic medical and police support, secure support, and custody, detention, and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company offers cash solutions, such as cash management software and systems, cash recycling, international secure logistics, ATM replenishment and engineering, cash processing, and cash in transit services. It serves government, financial institutions, private energy and utilities, and ports and airports, as well as transportation and logistics, leisure and tourism, corporate and industrial, and retail sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

