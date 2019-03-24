Critical Review: MoSys (MOSY) vs. Analog Devices (ADI)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -68.73% 21.22% 8.26% Analog Devices 25.42% 19.99% 10.52%

This table compares MoSys and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $16.60 million 0.52 -$11.41 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.38 $1.50 billion $5.94 18.08

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MoSys does not pay a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoSys and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 1 9 12 0 2.50

Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $102.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than MoSys.

Volatility and Risk

MoSys has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats MoSys on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names. It serves networking, communications, and data center equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

