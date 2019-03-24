Critical Contrast: Franco Nevada (FNV) and Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco Nevada and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $653.20 million 21.74 $194.70 million $1.17 64.87 Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 3.31 -$1.55 billion $0.35 39.06

Franco Nevada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 21.28% 4.62% 4.49% Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68%

Dividends

Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Franco Nevada pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franco Nevada has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franco Nevada and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 0 6 4 0 2.40 Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29

Franco Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Franco Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Barrick Gold on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

