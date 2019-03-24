CRH Medical (CRHM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in a research note released on Wednesday. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CRH Medical’s FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 178,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,354. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 171,970 shares during the period.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

