Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Allianz (ALV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($260.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €217.64 ($253.07).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €196.34 ($228.30) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

