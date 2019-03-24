Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kingfisher (KGF) Price Target to GBX 255

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target (down from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kingfisher to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 256.25 ($3.35).

LON KGF opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Sophie Gasperment acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,661.57). Insiders have bought 10,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,158 over the last quarter.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

