Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (PAH3) a €92.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.91 ($89.43).

ETR PAH3 opened at €55.36 ($64.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 1 year high of €74.98 ($87.19). The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

