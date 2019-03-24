Credit Acceptance (CACC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.88.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 44.64%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 355.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.