Creative Planning Acquires 27,540 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $235,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,060 shares of company stock valued at $71,976,571. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

