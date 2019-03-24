Cowen Trims Biogen (BIIB) Target Price to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 52-week low of $216.49 and a 52-week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.