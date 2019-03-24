Covington Capital Management Reduces Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECON stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

