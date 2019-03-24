Cortland Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Cortland Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.6% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

