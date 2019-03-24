Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total transaction of $663,923.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,654.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,713 shares of company stock worth $21,797,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

