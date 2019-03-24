Contrasting LiveWorld (LVWD) & Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ctrip.Com International and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 1 5 11 0 2.59 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 4.05% 4.28% 2.12% LiveWorld -8.26% -61.25% -25.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.81 $162.00 million $0.94 42.83 LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.09 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates a travel concept store in Dubai International Airport. The company has a strategic agreement with Radisson Hotel Group. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

