Contrasting Crexendo (CXDO) & Verint Systems (VRNT)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Crexendo alerts:

0.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crexendo and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 3.58 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.93 -$6.62 million $1.77 28.79

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crexendo and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -1.87% -8.22% -3.56% Verint Systems 4.58% 12.47% 5.48%

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Crexendo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.