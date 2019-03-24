Contrasting Colfax (CFX) & Lennox International (LII)

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Colfax alerts:

This table compares Colfax and Lennox International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.67 billion 0.89 $140.20 million $2.31 12.06 Lennox International $3.88 billion 2.64 $359.00 million $9.42 27.30

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Colfax. Colfax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennox International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Colfax has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Colfax does not pay a dividend. Lennox International pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colfax and Lennox International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 2 5 10 0 2.47 Lennox International 2 9 3 0 2.07

Colfax currently has a consensus price target of $31.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Lennox International has a consensus price target of $229.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Given Colfax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colfax is more favorable than Lennox International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 3.82% 7.79% 4.23% Lennox International 9.25% -297.46% 19.52%

Summary

Lennox International beats Colfax on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors. It markets air and gas handling products under the Howden brand name. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, wastewater, general industrial, and other markets. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding of steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips under the ESAB brand name. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications; and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. This segment also engages in the installation, service, and maintenance of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.