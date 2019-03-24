Continental (CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CON. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($208.14) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.53 ($193.63).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €137.85 ($160.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Continental has a 12-month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12-month high of €229.60 ($266.98). The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

