Content Value Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.42 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00429121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.01643370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,296,168 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

