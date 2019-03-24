Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Consolidated Water worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

