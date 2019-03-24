Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in VEON Ltd (VEON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEON. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 6,555.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,223,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.82. VEON Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Several research firms have commented on VEON. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

