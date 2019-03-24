Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Mobileiron stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.75. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, Director Leslie Stretch acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $59,869.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,362.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

