ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNOB. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CNOB opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

