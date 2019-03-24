ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNOB. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
CNOB opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.