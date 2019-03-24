Conduent (CNDT) vs. Hydromer (HYDI) Critical Analysis

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) and Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Hydromer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -7.71% 6.77% 3.24% Hydromer N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Conduent and Hydromer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hydromer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Hydromer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and Hydromer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $5.39 billion 0.53 -$416.00 million $1.05 12.96 Hydromer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hydromer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Hydromer on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc. engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products. The company serves medical device, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, animal health, industrial plastics and hygiene, optics, personal care, and cosmetic applications, as well as for boating and sustained disinfection and protection of surfaces and skin. Hydromer, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

