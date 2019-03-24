COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Position Cut by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the period. COMSCORE accounts for 4.7% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,613. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

