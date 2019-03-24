Comparing Studio City International (MSC) & Its Peers

Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) is one of 34 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Studio City International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Studio City International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Studio City International Competitors 447 1831 2534 97 2.46

Studio City International presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Studio City International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Studio City International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A N/A N/A Studio City International Competitors 9.30% 13.42% 4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million -$20.74 million -72.90 Studio City International Competitors $3.57 billion $328.33 million 22.20

Studio City International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Studio City International peers beat Studio City International on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

