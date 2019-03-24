Comparing RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) & NMI (NMIH)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A NMI 39.24% 17.47% 10.92%

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $275.02 million 6.11 $107.92 million $1.66 15.24

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RSA Insurance Group and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSA Insurance Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 NMI 0 0 8 0 3.00

RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. NMI has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats RSA Insurance Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. In addition, RSA Insurance Group plc offers risk management solutions for the food and drink, infrastructure and utility, and real estate sectors, as well as care homes, hospices, residential homes, and day care centers and others. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1710 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.