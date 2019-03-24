Comparing PJT Partners (PJT) and IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (IGGHY)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S does not pay a dividend. PJT Partners pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PJT Partners and IG GRP HOLDINGS/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.58 $42.56 million $1.91 21.10 IG GRP HOLDINGS/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than IG GRP HOLDINGS/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and IG GRP HOLDINGS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 4.68% 17.81% 13.59% IG GRP HOLDINGS/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PJT Partners and IG GRP HOLDINGS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 IG GRP HOLDINGS/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than IG GRP HOLDINGS/S.

Summary

PJT Partners beats IG GRP HOLDINGS/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs. In addition, it operates North American Derivatives Exchange, a US-based retail-oriented exchange, which enables investors to trade options on global financial markets in retail-sized contracts. It primarily serves retail clients, market professionals, corporate entities, and institutional clients. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

