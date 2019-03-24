Comparing PCSB Financial (PCSB) & ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.9% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 17.75% 3.27% 0.63% ESSA Bancorp 15.11% 6.21% 0.61%

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $50.48 million 6.68 $6.60 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.54 $6.53 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESSA Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PCSB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Given PCSB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats ESSA Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

