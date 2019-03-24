Comparing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) & Gener8 Maritime (GNRT)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Gener8 Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $372.97 million 0.38 $7.81 million $0.53 6.07 Gener8 Maritime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Gener8 Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Gener8 Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gener8 Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.04%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Gener8 Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Gener8 Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 4.76% 10.19% 5.24% Gener8 Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Gener8 Maritime on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 21, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 55 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

