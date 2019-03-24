Comparing Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) & Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A -622.59% -168.51% Cardiovascular Systems 0.74% 1.28% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.81 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 6.20 $1.71 million $0.05 773.20

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

