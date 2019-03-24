COMMERZBANK A G/S (CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COMMERZBANK A G/S (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRZBY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMMERZBANK A G/S in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of COMMERZBANK A G/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMMERZBANK A G/S stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMMERZBANK A G/S (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 436.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in COMMERZBANK A G/S were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMMERZBANK A G/S stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,993. COMMERZBANK A G/S has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.57.

About COMMERZBANK A G/S

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

