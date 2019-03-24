Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 363.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $151,101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,278,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,799 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,737 shares of company stock worth $42,237,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
