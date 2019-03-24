Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,990 Argo Group (ARGO)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $71.64.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

